Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Insider Ross Portaro Acquires 30,000 Shares

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) insider Ross Portaro bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 173,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $66.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.23. Venus Concept Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 29.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

