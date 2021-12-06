Veritas Investment Research Upgrades Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to “Buy”

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by Veritas Investment Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CWB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.92.

Shares of TSE:CWB traded up C$1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching C$36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 384,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.37. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$27.99 and a 52 week high of C$41.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at C$159,679.80. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total transaction of C$99,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,971.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

