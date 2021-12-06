Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos Sells 32,000 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,265. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

