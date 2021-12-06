Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos Sells 32,000 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,265. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.62.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Veritex Company Profile
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
