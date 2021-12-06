Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.63. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

