Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

