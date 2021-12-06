Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.44.

VRTX stock opened at $203.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

