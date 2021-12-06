VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

