VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.46.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35.
In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
