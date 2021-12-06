Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $26,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $619.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $646.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $650.71. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

