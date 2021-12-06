Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $22,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710,044 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth $41,799,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth $6,033,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth $41,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $74.42 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

