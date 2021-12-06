Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $19.80 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 84,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $130.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day moving average is $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

