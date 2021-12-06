Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $22.12 Million Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.24% of Life Storage worth $22,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Life Storage by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LSI opened at $135.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.96. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

