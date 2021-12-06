Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $222.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

