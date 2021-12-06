VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Up 8.6%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) shares rose 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 11,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 908,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

VZIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Get VIZIO alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $755,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 301,986 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $6,383,984.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,606 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,684.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 501.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 534,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 1,762.1% during the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 535,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 507,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.