Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $191.37 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $210.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.59.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

