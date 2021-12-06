WalkMe Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 13th (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe’s (NASDAQ:WKME) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 13th. WalkMe had issued 9,250,000 shares in its public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $286,750,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. After the expiration of WalkMe’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

WKME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

WalkMe stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.27. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,750,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth $29,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $2,195,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

