Wanchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.94 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $128.82 million and $4.94 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00169377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.25 or 0.00561059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00059400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,695,521 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

