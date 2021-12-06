Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) versus WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Head to Head Analysis

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.97 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.63 $81.14 million $3.59 5.89

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Waterstone Financial pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Waterstone Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WCF Bancorp and Waterstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Waterstone Financial has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.07%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Waterstone Financial 28.31% 20.04% 3.90%

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

