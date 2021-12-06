Waves Enterprise (WEST) Achieves Market Cap of $12.61 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and $1.17 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.97 or 0.08561094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00059750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,020.66 or 0.99946028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00077255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

