Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,100 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $13.17 on Monday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

