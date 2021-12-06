Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Insmed were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $25.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.19.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

