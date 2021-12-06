Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.55% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $148,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,152,000 after acquiring an additional 728,718 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 42.5% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 733,036 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYA opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $288,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $27,881.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and have sold 8,475,645 shares valued at $68,796,709. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

