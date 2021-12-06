Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Grifols were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,094,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 740,734 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.47. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27.

GRFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

