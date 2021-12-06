Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.42 Million Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,410 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 42,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period.

NYSE:BLW opened at $16.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

