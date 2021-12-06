Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Open Text were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Open Text by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Open Text by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,793,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,002,000 after acquiring an additional 518,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Open Text by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,215 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Open Text’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

