Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

