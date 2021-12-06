WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC opened at $33.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.