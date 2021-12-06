Wesleyan Assurance Society Cuts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,362,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $109.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

