Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 58,365 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $33,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after purchasing an additional 685,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,860,000 after purchasing an additional 457,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,903,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES opened at $19.81 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

WES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

