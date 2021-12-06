Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Price Target Raised to GBX 450 at Liberum Capital

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its target price hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.10% from the stock’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wickes Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.09) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 354 ($4.63).

Shares of WIX stock opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.16) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.54. The company has a market capitalization of £627.80 million and a P/E ratio of 11.97. Wickes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77).

In related news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 20,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($59,852.22).

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

