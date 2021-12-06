Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WZZZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $16.40 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.