WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.19

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAPS. Truist Securities dropped their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Get WM Technology alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $91,421,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its stake in WM Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after buying an additional 392,041 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the third quarter valued at about $23,381,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WM Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 257,587 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.