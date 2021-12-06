WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.19

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAPS. Truist Securities dropped their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55.
About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
