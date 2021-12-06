Wootrade (WOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $356.96 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wootrade has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wootrade has a market capitalization of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Wootrade Coin Profile

Wootrade is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

