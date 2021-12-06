Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

WYGPY stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. Worley has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

