W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. W&T Offshore posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 198,492 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in W&T Offshore by 21.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 587,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 190,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,247 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $481.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.98.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

