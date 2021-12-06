Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,747 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 43.6% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $333.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

