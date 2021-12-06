Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 117,953 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,953 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 4.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.42 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.