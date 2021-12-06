Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $90.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average is $86.00. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

