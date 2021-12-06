Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

XHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,379,000 after buying an additional 65,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

