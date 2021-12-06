XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $60.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.74.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 227.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.