XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $60.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 227.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,679,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,189,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. XPeng has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 7.83.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

