Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $20.27

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $20.95. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 219 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPOF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

