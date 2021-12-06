XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of XpresSpa Group stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. XpresSpa Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 150.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $90,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

