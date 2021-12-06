yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. yTSLA Finance has a total market capitalization of $726,181.10 and $95,686.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be bought for $10.93 or 0.00021438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.54 or 0.08456379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.64 or 0.99900258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002602 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Coin Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

