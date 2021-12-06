Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce sales of $3.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $3.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $12.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.28 million to $12.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.60 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,711. The company has a market capitalization of $297.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.79. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 27,353 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,153,797 shares of company stock worth $5,808,950 over the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

