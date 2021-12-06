Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce $2.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,523.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $7.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.71 million, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $40.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

EVFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

