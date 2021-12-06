Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to post $3.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.41 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $295.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.51. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after buying an additional 147,689 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

