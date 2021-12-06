Zacks: Analysts Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

ALDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ALDX remained flat at $$6.89 during trading hours on Monday. 583,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,567. The company has a market cap of $400.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,456 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,298,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,708,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 978,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 931,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.