Zacks: Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

BAH stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $254,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $1,373,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,148,000 after buying an additional 67,445 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

