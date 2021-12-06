Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.78. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Community Bank System by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Community Bank System by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Community Bank System by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $74.23. 1,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.64. Community Bank System has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

