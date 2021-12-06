Zacks: Analysts Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.15 Million

Analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to post $60.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.90 million and the highest is $60.40 million. Cutera posted sales of $49.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $225.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.60 million to $226.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $246.55 million, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $248.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. 741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,190. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.56.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,091 shares of company stock worth $183,876 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.