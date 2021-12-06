Zacks: Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. Open Lending reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 792,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,129. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,876 shares of company stock valued at $14,828,654. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

